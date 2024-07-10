Brooks Macdonald promotes Andrew Rockey to lead BM Investment Solutions (BMIS)

Brooks Macdonald today announces the promotion of Andrew Rockey to Head of Investment Solutions for its business-to-business BM Investment Solutions (BMIS) service.

Andrew has been instrumental in driving the success of BMIS, set up in 2020, which supports 29 partner firms and more than £1.4bn in assets under management.

Andrew will be working alongside the Group’s investment managers and Chief Investment Office, leading the in-house specialist consulting team that helps adviser build a centralised investment proposition.

Robin Eggar, Chief Commercial Officer at Brooks Macdonald, commented:

“We are delighted to appoint Andrew to Head of Investment Solutions. His unrivalled knowledge of the IFA market and extensive investment expertise will be crucial in driving forward this strategically important part of our business.

“This appointment strategically positions us for continued success and growth in the adviser market – a crucial driver of growth for the firm.”