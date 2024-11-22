CII & PFS recognise talent in annual Qualification and Apprenticeship Awards

Yesterday (21 November 2024) the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) recognised excellence at their annual Apprenticeship Award and Qualification prize giving ceremony.

Held at the Insurance Hall, Aldermanbury, the occasion honoured firms and individuals for their work in the apprenticeship space, and recognised the achievements of thirty-five learners for exceptional exam performances.

The Apprenticeship Awards feature three financial planning categories and three insurance categories, as well as awards for apprentice employers. The individual winners each received a cash prize of up to £1,000, sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Insurers Charitable Trust.

Apprenticeship Award winners

Insurance Practitioner Apprentice of the Year: Arjun Sharma, McGill & Partners

Insurance Professional Apprentice of the Year: Heledd Roberts, Farmers Union Wales

Senior Insurance Professional Apprentice of the Year: Caitlin King, Zurich Insurance

Financial Adviser Apprentice of the Year: Joshua William Anderson, Fidenti Wealth

Paraplanner Apprentice of the Year: Victoria Tolley, Simpson Financial Services

Financial Services Administrator Apprentice of the Year: Milena Damjanovic, Simpson Financial Services

Apprentice Employer of the Year (large): Lockton Companies

Apprentice Employer of the Year (small): Farmers Union of Wales Insurance Services

The CII and PFS advocate for the role of apprenticeships within the insurance and finance professions, and offer the Aspire Apprenticeship programme as a way to encourage uptake amongst employers.

More information about the Apprenticeship Awards is available here.

Qualification prizes

Entry for qualification prizes is automatic for every CII candidate who completes a test or submits coursework during the year, and each of the thirty-five prize winners receives a cash prize of up to £1,000.

With almost 6,000 entries, this year’s prize winners include insurance and personal finance professionals from Allianz Insurance, AON Risk Services, Arch Underwriters Europe, Aviva, China Reinsurance, CNA Hardy, Everest Reinsurance, First Wealth, Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers, Howden Group Holdings, HSB Engineering Insurance, Insurance Brokers, Lockton Re, Marsh Ltd, MDU Services, NFU Mutual, Paragon Brokers, Quartz, Rockstone Underwriting, Taylor Money, Tiger Risk, XL Services UK, and Zurich.

Ian Callaghan, President of the CII, said: “I wish to congratulate this year’s winners and recognise each firm and individual’s hard work, and commitment to excellence. These prizes and awards offer international recognition within insurance and personal finance, and the individual winners undoubtedly have very bright futures ahead of them. We look forward to their continued contribution to upholding the highest standards within our professions.”

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the success and outstanding achievements of this year’s winners, and I extend my congratulations to each individual and firm. These achievements reflect a strong commitment to professionalism, and we are immensely proud to recognise the hard work, talent, and determination of the winners.