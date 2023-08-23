EISA Launches 10 City ‘Ready, Steady Grow!’ Programme

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) has announced the launch of this year’s ‘Ready, Steady Grow!’ Nationwide event series. Kicking off in Edinburgh at the Edinburgh Grand 42, St. Andrew Square at 4.00 pm on 29th August, the free-to-attend event will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and wealth builders to create investment opportunities and promote economic growth.

The series of 10 events will focus on the devolved nations and regions outside of London to extend support to entrepreneurs around the UK. Each event will be in two parts. They will feature a technical session with expert speakers and panel discussions on topical subjects, providing up-to-the-minute insights into investment trends and entrepreneurial success stories. In the second part, participants will be hosted at a networking reception where they’ll have the opportunity to connect with experienced investors, industry experts, and like-minded entrepreneurs, fostering valuable connections and unlocking new investment channels.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the 2023 ‘Ready, Steady Grow!’ events,” said Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General of EISA. “By bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and wealth builders, we hope to help entrepreneurs looking to start a business, or access funding to seize the opportunity while also raising greater awareness of the EIS and SEIS.”

EISA is working to ensure that all entrepreneurs from across the UK are aware of the schemes and are able to access the investment they need to grow and scale their businesses. In their recent report, the Treasury Select Committee recognised that throughout most of the UK regions and nations, opportunities for investment in high-growth businesses are more limited than they ought to be. This may be undercutting the potential for economic growth across the UK regions and nations.

“These events are crucial to ensuring that the EIS and SEIS are better known and understood across the whole of the UK. We are dedicated to ensuring that all entrepreneurs have access to the investment they need to grow and scale their businesses and these events will also provide entrepreneurs with fantastic opportunities to meet some of the UK’s most active investors,” said Christiana Stewart-Lockhart. “Through these events, we will reach out to entrepreneurs across the UK and provide the support, guidance, and awareness of investment opportunities they need to succeed wherever they are and whatever their startup.”

Locations and Dates for the “Ready, Steady Grow!” Event Series

Tuesday 29th August: Edinburgh

Wednesday 20th September: Birmingham

Wednesday 27th September: Cardiff

Thursday 28th September: Bristol

Wednesday 4th October: Manchester

Tuesday 10th October: Leeds

Wednesday 11th October: Cambridge

Tuesday 17th October: Newcastle

Thursday 19th October: Belfast

Thursday 2nd November: Oxford

For more information on the “Ready, Steady Grow!” event series or to register for upcoming events, please visit the official EISA website at https://eisa.org.uk/