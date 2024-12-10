Exploring the Vala Better Ventures EIS Fund

Sustainability is becoming an ever more prominent element for consideration when it comes to the investment sector, with a growing number of organisations deciding to commit to operations that ensure sustainability efforts. Vala Capital have decided to create a fund that does exactly that, the sustainability-focused venture capital organisation’s fund is known as the ‘Vala Better Ventures EIS Fund’.

Whilst the fund specialises in investing across a range of different industries, the main goal is to build a strong portfolio of high-growth potential organisations that are passionate about sustainability and becoming increasingly more sustainable in today’s changing climate and landscape. The EIS fund portfolio specifically contains companies which have demonstrated a dedication to resolving some of the most challenging sustainability difficulties by incorporating resolutions through their products, ultimately contributing to better sustainability efforts through their operations.

Where does the fund invest?

Vala invests in a selection of companies from the engineering to lifestyle sector, which they believe will generate the most substantial return for investors whilst also keeping in mind the significant impact to sustainability contributions. One of the stand-out companies that the company has identified and which falls under the Vala Better Ventures Fund is ‘Ocean10Media’, as the organisation heavily meets the fund’s ultimate aspirations. Ocean10 is media-focused, consisting of industry experts and veterans all with the common goal of ocean conservation through marine expeditions. According to Vala, the organisation already possesses incredibly impressive achievements such as collaborating with industry dominators such as Sir David Attenborough and Silverback Films to bring educational and thought-provoking content and documentaries to the audience.

Another of the companies highlighted by the managers under the Vala Better Ventures fund is ‘Moda Industries. Moda creates a range of vehicles that limit CO2 usage leading to a positive sustainable impact on the planet. The company focuses on providing adventure vehicles to explore some of the wildest terrain that the earth has to offer, stating that they specialise in creating the next generation of electric vehicles, campers and bikes.

Hydda is another organisation held by the EIS fund, operating in the new and upcoming construction market using cutting-edge state-of-the-art technology. The organisation creates timber structures for luxury modular homes, commercial development spaces, residential subscription clubs and hotel expansions. 3D technology is incorporated into the organisation to provide a unique set of designs that prioritises sustainability and environmental security for remote areas to further contribute to environmental protection within development.

With EIS tax-efficiency too

Along with the range of benefits and advantages that come with opting to invest in the Vala Better Ventures EIS fund, the larger overall purpose provides a significant contribution to an ambitious and beneficial sustainability goal. Investors could also benefit from EIS advantages such as the potential for IHT relief, high growth potential that may not be accessible or possible elsewhere, and tax-free growth.

