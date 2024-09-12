GBI Magazine 46 | The Importance of Diversity in Your Portfolio | September 2024

Hello, and welcome to the latest issue of GBI Magazine! Once again, we bring you the latest news and views from the tax-efficient space, along with more exclusive interviews.

We start things off with our exclusive interview with SFC Capital’s Founder and CEO Stephen Page. He joins us to reveal his journey to becoming the CEO of SFC Capital, the areas in which they focus their investment and how SFC Capital has become an SEIS leader and one of the most active investors in Europe.

Next, we bring you the news of Blackfinch Group’s latest appointment, as Chris Swanepoel is named the Head of Alternative Investment Market investments.

After that, Committed Capital share the news of their first successfully deployed knowledge-intensive EIS Fund in three months. The company’s Head of Business Development Glen Stewart provides his thoughts on the development.

Following this, Xapien secures £8 million in Series A funding, led by YFM Equity Partners. This will see Xapien drive an AI-powered transformation of the research industry.

Sticking with YFM Equity Partners, this issue includes the first interview in our latest series on GBI Magazine! This series focuses on the outcome of the UK general election and its effects on tax-efficient investments. Joining us for the first instalment is YFM Equity Partners’ David Hall, who outlines how the new Labour government has, and will, impact his company and the rest of the industry.

Lastly, Fuel Ventures provides us with helpful insight into SEIS. They outline the key benefits of SEIS and reveal how the scheme can help with existing capital gains.

As always, this issue brings you a selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities with our Open Offers section, all of which are available to your clients now.

We hope you enjoy this issue of GBI Magazine. To follow the latest news on tax-efficient investments, visit https://ifamagazine.com/gbi-great-british-investments/

Alex Sullivan

CEO and Managing Partner