IA Engine opens applications for eighth FinTech accelerator cohort and expands global partnerships

The Investment Association (IA) today opens applications for the eighth cohort of its annual Engine Innovator Programme, a FinTech accelerator for the investment management industry. Engine is the IA’s specialist FinTech hub, working with over 150 FinTech firms and partners to fuel the adoption of technology within investment management.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence and tokenisation are transforming our sector and offer huge potential for the future of investment management. The Innovator Programme supports FinTech firms focused on developing solutions for investments, operations, and distribution across the investment value chain.

Successful applicants will receive expert mentoring and industry exposure through the Engine Advisory Panel, made up of 30 industry leaders, along with support from IA policy experts. The programme culminates with a showcase opportunity at our Global Emergent Technology conference in March 2025.

Engine is delighted to announce that Simon Swords, Managing Director of Fundipedia and alumni of the Engine Innovator programme, joins the Engine Advisory Panel as an advisor. His FinTech experience will develop enhanced processes and engagement to provide valuable insight for asset managers and FinTechs seeking to work together.

Engine Innovator Programme applications run simultaneously with applications for the SPARKS Programme, which is a separate initiative that assists pre-seed stage FinTech firms in validating and further developing their proposed solution for the investment management industry. The SPARKS Programme will be welcoming its fourth cohort this autumn.

Engine has also continued to build global momentum. Leveraging our strong international relationships and the global appetite for innovation and growth in the FinTech space, we are excited to announce Engine’s latest partnership with the Uzbekistan Ministry for Digital Technology, and our upcoming partnership with FinTech Poland, which is set to be formalised in the coming days.

These innovative alliances are part of our Global Partner Programme, which has seen us sign Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with 14 key asset management and technology centres across the globe to provide an international view of available FinTech solutions and to better facilitate the exchange of FinTech insights between markets.

Gillian Painter, Head of Membership and Engine at the Investment Association, said: “FinTech firms have been a beacon of growth in both the UK domestic market and overseas. At the forefront of innovation in the investment management industry, FinTech is leading the way with technologies including AI and tokenisation, developing better outcomes and choices for investors. We are excited to open applications for the next cohort of Engine’s Innovator and SPARKS Programmes, which offer FinTech firms unique mentoring, training opportunities, and industry networking. Our programmes aim to create a positive impact on the industry, as evidenced by the success of past cohorts.”

Duncan Stevens, CEO at Gretel, Engine Innovator Programme Cohort 5, said: “We were delighted to participate in Cohort 5 of the Innovator programme. During that time, we received significant and material support and some really useful introductions to a number of our target clients. The ongoing support from both the Investment Association and the Advisory Panel members evidence what a proactive and forward-thinking body these parties represent.”

Simon Swords, Managing Director at Fundipedia, Engine Innovator Programme Cohort 4, said: “Our participation in the 2020 cohort generated over £1m per year of new annual revenue that simply would not have been accessible without the support of the Engine and its panel. I’m delighted to be supporting the Engine Advisory Panel and look forward to helping other FinTechs accelerate their growth journey too.”

Applications for the Innovator and SPARKS Programmes are now open and close on Thursday 21 November. To read more about Engine’s Innovator Programme and SPARKS Programme, click here.