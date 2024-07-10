Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine | Issue 9 | July/August 2024

Over to you Sir Keir Starmer

The next two to three weeks may prove to be the most significant period for the mortgage and property market that there has been for the best part of two years.

Last week’s landslide election triumph from Keir Starmer’s Labour has put into motion a period of change for the property market. Whilst the details, at this time, are still a work-in progress, the new government’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes over the next five years, coupled with the appointment of a housing minister with significant experience in the sector, suggest that the property market in general is high on the list of priorities for the new Prime Minister.

Combining this with a hotly anticipated Bank of England interest rate announcement at the end of the month means that July could prove to be a very significant and busy time for mortgage advisors and IFA’s.

However, with Labour still very much in the infancy of their tenure, this seemed like a perfect opportunity to take stock of where the market stands currently. That is why in this latest edition of Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine, a collection of leading industry heavyweights have shared their analysis on the current situation facing the market.

In this month’s edition…

First up in this month’s edition of Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine, Tim Bannister, Director of Property Science at Rightmove and Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, give their verdict on the latest House Price Index data that suggest the average price of properties coming to market has dropped by just £21 in the last month.

Next up Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management offers practical tips on how brokers and advisers could help clients to potentially sidestep some of the impacts of new rules that mean that furnished holiday lets will no longer offer owners the same tax advantages.

Finally, ALEP’s Mark Wilson analyses the impact of ‘The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act’ 4.9 million residential leases in England and Wales now face significant change.

Something different

For the last few months Mortgage and Property Magazine has been delivering a special monthly edition of the IFA Talk podcast. However, this month we have turned our attention to another important tool in the armory of advisors and focused on Insurance & Protection. Whilst I’m sure our readers our well versed in the need for and importance of the subject, this month’s discussion with Gregor Sked, Senior Protection Technical Manager at Royal London on the importance of policy ownership is well worth a listen.

Alex Sullivan

Managing Partner,

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine