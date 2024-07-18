Nucleus appoints Platform Directors

Nucleus Financial Platforms (Nucleus), one of the UK’s leading, independent, adviser platform groups, has announced Laura Papp and Helen Wallace-Smith have joined into two newly created platform director roles.

Both will report to Nucleus Chief Operating Officer (COO), Steve Knight.

As Nucleus continues to prepare for the soft launch of its new retirement platform, the appointments further strengthen the senior management team that will support James Hay Online users and their customers through the upgrade.

Laura Papp takes on the role of Platform Readiness Director. She was most recently Head of Business Transformation at LV, spending the last fifteen years working in a variety of senior roles across business development, strategy and transformational change.

She’ll spearhead all launch readiness activity for the new platform, ensuring it supports good outcomes for advisers and their customers.

Helen Wallace-Smith joins as Platform Migration Director. Most recently she was Programme Director at Utmost Wealth for three years, and prior to that, Finance Transformation Director at Quilter, responsible for their successful migration to FNZ technology in 2020.

Helen’s experience will be invaluable towards ensuring the successful transfer of adviser and client data onto the new platform.

Commenting on the appointments, Nucleus COO Steve Knight said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Laura and Helen to our team. They bring extensive experience and impressive track records in leading complex organisational change and delivering transformative projects.

“They’ll play a key role in preparing for the launch of our new retirement platform, and by strengthening our senior team, we’re strongly positioned to drive the next phase of our strategy.”