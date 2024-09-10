One Four Nine Group strengthens acquisition capability with corporate development director appointment

One Four Nine Group, the nationwide independent financial advice and investment management group, has appointed Sanjay Lukka to the position of Corporate Development Director.

Sanjay joins from Kingswood where he spent more than two years driving the acquisition programme, successfully managing £100m+ of deals from origination to completion. Prior to his time at Kingswood, Sanjay spent over a decade at KPMG where he provided corporate finance services including M&A, valuations, capital raisings and deal structuring.

A Chartered Accountant, he has 15 years’ experience in transactional work for corporates and private equity. His expertise spans multiple sectors including financial services and infrastructure in the UK, Germany, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Sanjay’s appointment is a clear indication of One Four Nine’s growth strategy and desire to accelerate the acquisition of professional, dynamic and aspirational firms. In his new role, Sanjay will work closely with One Four Nine Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabrielle Beaumont, to shape the Group’s acquisition strategy to broaden and strengthen the firm’s nationwide footprint.

Gabrielle Beaumont, Chief Executive Officer at One Four Nine Group, commented:

“This is a very exciting time for One Nine Four Group as we build on our integration efforts and continue to deliver one unified business characterised by a strong sense of alignment across all of our people. Sanjay is an excellent addition to our team and is already making an impact as we step up our expansion plans.”

Sanjay Lukka, Corporate Development Director at One Four Nine Group, commented:

“I’m thrilled to be joining a progressive group of individuals and look forward to driving the next stage of the Group’s growth journey.”

Any IFA firms seeking to enquire about One Four Nine’s acquisition approach should contact email@onefourninegroup.co.uk