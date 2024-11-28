Origo’s Unipass Letter of Authority rolling out to all Openwork advisers

Origo’s Unipass Letter of Authority is being made available to all of Openwork’s advisers, enabling them to achieve faster, whole of market processing of their LoA requests.

The Unipass Letter of Authority (ULoA) will be whole of market from Q1 2025, enabling advisers to send a LoA to well over 100 providers in the UK via the ULoA service.

Openwork made an announcement at their recent Openwork Wealth Symposium that they are enthusiastically supportive of Origo’s ULoA service and that they have made it available to all of their advisers to help drive efficiency, consistency and improved client outcomes.

Matt Latham, Head of Digital Proposition, Openwork says: “The Letter of Authority process has been a longstanding issue for advisers when onboarding new clients. Unipass Letter of Authority has really started to move things forward, creating a much more streamlined and visible process. With whole of market coverage, the work of advisers and their back-office staff will be made much easier and enable them to provide a faster and better service to clients. This initiative is an important step in our strategic investment in technology to drive forward the service we provide to our advisers and improve outcomes for their clients.”

Anthony Rafferty, CEO, Origo says: “Our aim is to connect the industry for the benefit of everyone, removing pain points along the way. Unipass Letter of Authority is a clear example of this, now enabling financial advisers to send their letters of authority requests to the whole of market.

“Unipass Letter of Authority simplifies the LoA process and makes for a far smoother service for all advisers and providers.

“For providers subscribing to the ULoA service there are significant benefits, because all requests are received digitally. This provides for quick and efficient status updates, detailed online tracking, MI data to help improve turnaround, and fewer calls from advisers looking for an update. All of which delivers considerable resource and cost savings for both providers and advisers.”