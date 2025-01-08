Ossiam expands product range with launch of absolute return multi-strategy fixed income fund

Ossiam, a global investment management company specialised in quantitative strategies, has announced the launch of the Ossiam Multi Fixed Income Opportunities Fund (“MFIO”), a natural expansion of its expertise in fixed income and absolute return solutions.

MFIO offers diversified exposure to fixed income relative value strategies with a strict duration-neutral mandate. The fund is a UCITS vehicle with daily liquidity and is domiciled in Ireland.

MFIO is a fixed income fund that aims to deliver absolute return performance with no duration and a volatility in line with that of traditional fixed income indices. The fund leverages on a combination of Ossiam’s asset management and investment bank expertise to implement a wide range of strategies with different rationales across interest rates, foreign exchange and credit. Each individual strategy must positively contribute to the overall diversification and risk management of the portfolio before being implemented.

Luc Dumontier, Head of Investments and Operations at Ossiam, commented, “In light of the significant changes in the interest rate market, constructing a robust portfolio will be increasingly challenging. With its strict duration neutral mandate and strong focus on diversification, we believe MFIO stands out as a compelling addition to investors’ portfolios.”

“The Multi Fixed Income Opportunities Fund is a natural extension of our offering that capitalizes on our operational set-up and our research capabilities. MFIO meets the evolving investor demand for flexible and market-neutral liquid fixed income exposure,” added Bruno Poulin, Chief Executive Officer at Ossiam.

Ossiam provides a range of investment vehicles that span from index replication and enhanced beta, including ETFs, to liquid alternatives. Ossiam’s fund range incorporates long-short strategies which aim to deliver market-neutral, absolute returns in equities and fixed income. Ossiam provides investors with advanced systematic investment strategies grounded in quantitative research that are easy to comprehend and fully transparent.