Quilter Cheviot launches investment proposal tool to streamline advisers’ processes

Quilter Cheviot has today announced the launch of an investment proposal tool to better support advisers with the promotion and implementation of its on platform MPS investment proposition to clients.

With just a minimal number of details provided by the adviser, the tool will create a proposal for a client that outlines the account type and value, the investment objective, time horizon and risk tolerance, the platform on which they will be invested, the pricing structure and expected charges and the strategy factsheet.

The investment proposal tool aims to lessen the amount of time it takes to create reports for clients reflecting their recommendations.

The proposal tool will sit on Quilter Cheviot’s MPS Hub, a portal recently established to provide advisers with the ability to cobrand the latest factsheets for Quilter Cheviot’s platform managed portfolio service strategies with their firm’s logo, along with the client brochure and detailed quarterly review document outlining the holdings and trades made during that period within the Building Block funds used by the MPS. The investment proposal tool will also feature the adviser firm’s branding to enhance their visibility within the investment process.

Simon Doherty, head of managed portfolio services at Quilter Cheviot, said: “The growth of managed portfolios in recent times has been nothing short of phenomenal. With advisers focused on providing financial planning expertise, coupled with meeting regulatory requirements for their business, their desire to outsource has also grown with investments being delegated.

“As such, we wanted to make advisers’ lives easier and streamline the process for onboarding a client into a new investment service. The investment proposal tool will strip time away from creating documents and suitability reports, ensuring more time is left to properly look after their needs and objectives.

“Furthermore, while advisers may be outsourcing the investment management to us, we want to ensure that they remain front and centre with the client, who they have forged a strong relationship with built on trust. Cobranding allows them to do this and give the client confidence that the adviser not only believes in the investment product, but will also hold it, and us, to account to ensure it delivers for the end client.”