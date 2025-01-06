Rockstone Compliance teams up with Acre 

Rockstone Compliance, which supports brokers with a hands-on approach to regulation, is teaming up with Acre, the innovative intermediary platform, to help give brokers the right systems and processes to meet their third-party compliance requirements – from Consumer Duty and beyond.

Over the last ten years, the UK financial advice landscape has changed significantly – with advisors subject to stricter oversight, Consumer Duty encouraging holistic advice, and an ever-changing set of lending rules. Most legacy technology solutions such as CRMs, case checking systems, and sourcing have not kept pace with modern compliance requirements, leaving firms at risk of inaccurate recorded information and time-consuming administrative tasks.

Acre’s all-in-one CRM platform is compliant by design, and was built with automated verifications of case data, key compliance workflows and self-documenting history of each client and case to ensure consistent advice and the best customer outcomes. Its unmatched insights using real-time dashboards, detailed reporting and transparent, customisable workflow were deciding factors in Rockstone Compliance’s decision to bring Acre on as a preferred supplier for its clients.

Elizabeth Harris, Rockstone Compliance Director, said: “Firms are required to report to the FCA several times a year, and it is crucial that this information is both accurate and timely. Sadly, some systems are not up to task – leaving brokers open to risk. We’ve known Acre for some time and are impressed by how they’ve embedded data collection and reporting into every step of the advice journey, diminishing the potential for error and making the jobs of compliance officers much easier. From day one of being on Acre, brokers will be compliant and it’s why we have decided to formalise a partnership.”

Justus Brown, Acre’s CEO and founder, added: “No one understands the complexities of compliance better than Elizabeth and her Rockstone team. They recognise the critical role good technology holds in meeting regulatory requirements. We are thrilled to have their recognition as a superior platform that has been built with compliance in mind.”