VouchedFor, BlackRock and Fundment to target 3 million consumers with value of advice campaign

VouchedFor has announced that it will join forces with one of the world’s leading asset managers, BlackRock, and innovative adviser platform, Fundment, to launch their 2025 Guide to Top Rated Financial Advisers.

Together, the campaign aims to reach more than 3 million consumers, sharing positive client stories and resources to help people understand the value of advice, and to provide the adviser community with more resources to support their clients.

The 2025 Top Rated Guide campaign will also call out those advisers and firms who have received excellent client feedback on the VouchedFor platform.

The campaign will reach more than 3 million consumers in print and online, to help engage younger generations, and will be featured in The Times in March and The Telegraph in September, making it the largest consumer-facing campaign celebrating the financial advice profession.

Ola Abdul, Founder and CEO of Fundment, said: “Fundment exists to help investors reach their financial goals – that starts with good advisers, who build flexible plans to meet their clients’ needs. VouchedFor’s Top Rated Guide is a fantastic campaign to raise great public awareness of the value of advice, and we’re proud to support it”.

Heather Christie, Head of the UK Adviser team at BlackRock, said: “The need for financial advice has never been greater. We want to help more consumers understand the fundamentals of investing, and how financial planning can help navigate key life events – whatever they may be. We’re proud to work with VouchedFor and Fundment to help champion the value of advice and connect consumers with trusted professionals who can help them focus on their long-term financial goals.