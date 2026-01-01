Wishing you a VERY Happy New Year | A message of thanks from the IFA Magazine team

Hello and welcome to 2026!

As the New Year gets underway, we want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to all of you for sharing 2025 with us. From market twists to regulatory turns, it’s been a whirlwind of a year, and we hope the stories, insights, and commentary we bring have helped you see your work, and maybe even your world, a little differently.

From all of us in our little team here at IFA Magazine, we hope you’ve had a chance to catch your breath over the festive period, celebrate achievements big and small, and enjoy some downtime with family and friends. In a world where markets are still being dogged by tariffs and global uncertainty, it’s nice to have a moment to pause. We certainly think so!

Talking the talk

Jenny, Meg, Matt and myself have all loved connecting with so many of you through our weekly IFA Talk podcasts this year. And a huge shout-out to all our brilliant guests who have appeared on the show. Your knowledge, insights, and good humour make the conversations richer, and let’s be honest, more fun too so thank you for sharing so much with us.

Smarter strategies, happier clients

We also want to thank all of you who have engaged with our magazines, special reports, and publications, including the popular Multi-Asset and MPS Insights guides, for which we brought the production fully in-house this year. They’ve been really popular and the good news is that they are still available to download online.

Across the board, whether it’s podcasts, online, magazine or special reports, we want to say a heartfelt thank-you to all the contributors who’ve shared their views, provided analysis, and delivered timely updates on the issues that really matter to advisers and their teams in 2025. Your expertise and generosity make our content more meaningful, relevant and actionable.

Our rebranded Tax-Efficient Investment title has gone from strength to strength, with more advisers exploring VCTs, EIS, and other tax-efficient strategies to build portfolios that genuinely help clients achieve their long-term goals. It’s inspiring to see so many of you making a real difference.

We’d also like to say a huge thank you to all our advertisers and supporters. Your involvement is so important to our business and allows us to deliver great content across all our channels. It really is a pleasure to work with you and we are looking forward to doing so again in 2026.

Looking ahead with optimism

2026 will bring its own mix of challenges and opportunities. Compliance and regulatory demands continue to grow, but new targeted support initiatives give advisers something positive to focus on, helping close the advice gap and raise financial awareness. If we can make progress here, it’ll be a very happy New Year indeed.

So here’s to 2026: a year of ideas, growth, and maybe a little well-earned fun. We are all looking forward to keeping on bringing you the news, insights, and conversations that help you, your clients, and your teams thrive.

With our very best wishes for a happy, healthy, and inspiring 2026,



The IFA Magazine Team