Great guests, great insights: reminding you of the latest IFA Talk weekly podcasts for advisers – and what’s coming down the line

IFA Magazine’s weekly podcast, IFA Talk, continues to be an essential resource for financial advisers. Featuring thought-provoking content and expert guests, our podcasts are tailored to help you gain valuable insights, stay updated on industry trends, and discover actionable strategies to enhance your advice and business practice.

Whether you’re looking to refine your expertise, explore innovative solutions, or hear from industry leaders, IFA Talk delivers convenient, on-the-go learning for busy professionals.

January highlights: A month of diverse and insightful discussions

Starting the year with a strong focus

Our first episode of the year featured Charles Chami, financial adviser and director at Glamis IFA. Charles offered an inside look at the dual challenges of managing client relationships while overseeing a directly authorised firm. Sharing his journey from investment banking to financial advice, he explored the unique dynamics of working in a family-run business and provided practical insights for advisers navigating similar paths.

A global perspective on Trump 2.0

In a timely discussion, Mark Sherlock, Head of US Equities at Federated Hermes, explored the potential impact of President Trump’s second term on financial markets. While uncertainty and apprehension surround Trump’s return, Mark provided a fresh perspective on his pro-growth agenda. Highlighting opportunities in small and mid-cap stocks, he explained why 2025 could be a promising year for active managers aiming to deliver alpha using SMID stocks.

Choosing the right strategic investment partner

A crucial process for advisers to get right is finding and collaborating with the right strategic investment partners. Brooks Macdonald’s Andrew Rockey and Tom Ball shared their expertise, offering practical guidance on delivering client-focused investment solutions. They also presented a compelling case study showcasing how one advice firm transformed its business by partnering with Brooks Macdonald, ultimately enhancing outcomes for both clients and the firm.

Supporting first-time buyers in a challenging market

In this special Mortgage & Property edition of IFA Talk, we talked to Claire Askham, Head of Mortgage Sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, about the challenges facing first-time buyers. Rising interest rates and changes to stamp duty relief are creating hurdles for new homeowners. With first-time buyers being vital to a thriving property market, Claire shares practical steps mortgage advisers can take to support them and keep the market moving during these uncertain times.

Looking ahead: what’s coming in February?

February is shaping up to be another exciting month for IFA Talk. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come:

· Investing in 2025 and what to look out for: With Morningstar’s Chief Investment and Research Officer, Dan Kemp

· The evolving role of Paraplanners: mentorship, motivation and success strategies with Sam Patterson of Equilibrium Financial Planning

· More Mortgage and Property and Insurance and Protection special editions.

· A deep dive into tax-efficient investment strategies with Will Fraser-Allen from Albion Capital.

· Fascinating conversations with Stu Breyer from Mallow Street and Richard Parkin of BNY Investments.

