Oakglen Wealth eyes further growth with appointment to support leadership teams

Oakglen Wealth, the independently owned wealth manager with offices in Jersey and London, has appointed Charlie Nicholls as Financial Controller, as it continues to attract industry talent and eyes further growth ahead.

Charlie joins from JTC Group in a newly created role at Oakglen Wealth, where he will support the boards and leadership teams in both London and Jersey jurisdictions with their growth plans.

Charlie qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC in Jersey, where he spent five years working with clients in the private equity, real estate and trust and fiduciary spaces. He went on to JTC Group, rising from Financial Controller for the Channel Islands to Head of Group Accounting, providing support in the research and application of technical accounting treatments as well as overseeing forecasting and acquisition accounting. Charlie is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The move comes at an exciting time for Oakglen Wealth following substantial growth over the last 12 months. Most recently, founding member Allan Stewart was appointed as Jersey Managing Director, while in May Phil Burbidge joined the business as Head of Compliance from Quilter Cheviot and Tara Le Feuvre joined as Assistant Investment Manager.

Jamie Crawford, Group Head of Wealth Management at Oakglen Wealth, said: “Charlie brings much valuable experience to our business and will play a crucial part supporting our leadership teams as we continue executing ambitious growth plans with uncompromising high standards. Our ability to attract industry top talent speaks to Oakglen’s exciting future, as private clients and advisers continue to experience the benefits of our independence and agility in the marketplace.”

Charlie Nicholls, Financial Controller at Oakglen Wealth, said: “This is an exciting moment for Oakglen Wealth following a period of strong growth. Oakglen’s structure and focus on high standards with client needs front and centre positions it well to meet evolving market demands, and I look forward to being part of this onward growth journey.”