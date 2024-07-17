Podcast #86: Succession shares their strength and passion for the present and future of the M&A market 

This week on the IFA Talk Podcast, Jenny and Brandon explore a growing theme in the financial services industry: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).

More and more businesses are choosing to explore a potential merger or sale of their companies, whether it be due to upcoming retirements or increasing regulatory costs, as a way of ensuring their and their client’s legacies can continue.

We’re excited to welcome Daniel Jones, Head of M&A at Succession Wealth, as our guest. Succession is known for its expertise in M&A and Daniel has valuable insights to share about Succession’s strength as an acquirer and their pride in remaining independent, with Aviva’s support who acquired them back in 2022.

We dive into Succession’s recent acquisition of London Wall Partners, and what it means for their future plans. Finally, we wrap up with Daniel’s thoughts on the current M&A market and where it’s headed.

Thanks to Daniel for joining us and sharing his expertise. For more on this topic and other industry insights, visit our website. Tune in next week for another engaging episode!

Listen to the full conversation here…

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

Click here to listen on Spotify