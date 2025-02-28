Who’s been IFA TALKing? A snapshot of February’s must-listen podcasts for financial advisers

February has been a busy month in the IFA Talk studio as we reflect on recent conversations with many great guests sharing their insights – plus a sneak peek at what to expect in March.

IFA Magazine’s regular podcast, IFA Talk, continues to be an essential resource for financial advisers and paraplanners alike. We aim to bring you thought-provoking conversations with industry experts, delivering valuable insights, the latest industry trends, and practical strategies to elevate your advice and business practices.

Whether you want to refine your expertise, explore innovative solutions, or just get some inspiration from leading voices in financial services, IFA Talk offers short, snappy episodes perfect for on-the-go learning and professional development. We really love recording them, and we hope you find them just as useful!

Let’s take a look back at some of the standout episodes from February — and give you a taste of what’s to come in March.

February highlights

AI and financial services: innovation, efficiency and security

Kicking off February, we tackled the ever-evolving topic of AI with Stuart Breyer, CEO of Mallowstreet. This episode explored AI’s growing role in financial services, including how Mallowstreet’s SOFI tool drives efficiency and innovation. Stuart shared practical insights on selecting the right AI tools, integrating them into your advice business, and ensuring secure usage in a heavily regulated industry. If you’re curious about harnessing AI to streamline processes and enhance client service, this episode is a must-listen.

Investing in 2025: opportunities, risks, and portfolio strategy

Dan Kemp, Chief Research and Investment Officer at Morningstar joined us to break down the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2025. From assessing the potential for a US stock market bubble to building resilient, long-term portfolios, Dan provided actionable advice to help advisers navigate shifting economic conditions. If you’re looking to future-proof your clients’ investments, you won’t want to miss this one.

Paraplanning in a changing landscape: mentorship, skills, and career growth

We love paraplanners here at IFA Magazine so we were very pleased to talk to Sam Patterson of Equilibrium Financial Planning and Head of Mentoring at the Paraplanner Club. Sam highlighted the importance of mentorship, the impact of consumer duty and AI on paraplanning, and practical tips for balancing professional development with career demands. Whether you’re a paraplanner, adviser, or business owner, this episode is packed with insights to help you thrive in today’s rapidly evolving profession.

Enhancing in-house investment portfolios: tech, strategy and innovation

For advisers who prefer to keep investment management in-house, we sat down with Symon Stickney, Founder and CEO of Collidr. Symon shared strategies for leveraging technology to enhance portfolios, overcome common obstacles, and stay competitive. If you’re keen to sharpen your in-house investment approach, this conversation is brimming with practical tips.

Retirement income planning: preparing for regulatory shifts

With 2025 bringing increased regulatory scrutiny on retirement income advice, we spoke to Richard Parkin, Head of Retirement at BNY Investments. Richard offered expert guidance on navigating evolving FCA requirements, staying compliant, and delivering optimal client outcomes. For advisers focused on retirement planning, this episode provides essential insights to keep you ahead of the curve.

Plus, special editions

Discover more with our special podcast editions in Insurance and Protection plus our sister title ‘GBI Investments’ — tackling hot topics like income protection growth and 30 years of VCT evolution.

What is driving increased demand and strong growth in income protection? With Shelley Read of Royal London.

30 years of VCTs – With tax year-end planning on the agenda, Matt and Jenny talk to Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital Group about the past, present and future of tax-efficient investing in VCTs.

Looking ahead: what’s coming in March?

March yet again promises an exciting lineup of podcast episodes, including:

Gender Diversity in Financial Planning: In celebration of International Women’s Day, we hear from Yasmina Siadatan (Dynamic Planner) and Clare Francis (Barclays) on career experiences and closing the gender gap in financial advice.

M&G Wealth’s Mark Devlin shares expert tips for helping clients navigate the end-of-year tax landscape. Building Business Success: Workplace culture expert Jenny Segal offers practical strategies for fostering growth and maximising business potential.

Workplace culture expert Jenny Segal offers practical strategies for fostering growth and maximising business potential. Mortgage and Property Special Editions: Featuring insights from Sanjay Gadhia (Standard Life Home Finance) and Chris Blewitt (Darlington Building Society) on the latest market trends and opportunities.

