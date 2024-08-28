Podcast #90: The 2024 Game Plan: Markets, Politics, and the Rise of AI in Finance with Canada Life’s Jordan Sriharan 

Brandon Russell

·

IFA Talk podcast

In this week’s episode, Brandon and Jenny chat with Jordan Sriharan, a Fund Manager at Canada Life Asset Management, to break down what’s ahead for the rest of 2024. 

Jordan talks about all the big stuff, such as how fund managers like himself are adjusting to all the shifting pieces in the markets, changes in UK interest rates and what the upcoming U.S. election could mean for global markets. These are shaping how people are thinking about strategy, risk management, and asset allocation during these unpredictable times. 

Jordan also drops a key reminder that “the stock market is not the economy,” stressing how important it is to separate market performance from the broader economic picture, especially when things feel uncertain. 

 
 

The conversation also dives into the booming role of AI in finance, with Jordan exploring how it’s starting to change traditional fund management. From reshaping portfolios to offering new ways to analyse data, AI is clearly becoming a major force in the industry. 

This episode is packed with insights for anyone curious about how politics, economics, and technology are combining to influence the future of finance. Jordan’s take is a really informative listen without feeling too detail heavy. We hope you enjoy listening!

Check out the detail by tuning in HERE

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

 
 

Click here to listen on Spotify 

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts