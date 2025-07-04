Who’s been IFA TALKing this month? A roundup of June’s popular podcasts   

June at the IFA Talk studio has offered up a powerful mix of fresh insights, expert guests, and practical discussions, tackling everything from electronic wills to evolving retirement income strategies and the role of liquid alternatives in uncertain markets. It’s been a month full of real-world takeaways for busy financial professionals.

Our sister-title, Wealth DFM, launched a brand-new Wealth DFM Talk series – a monthly podcast focused on the big ideas shaping the world of wealth management, bringing listeners insightful interviews on global market and macro trends as well as the latest portfolio strategy thinking. Across our full podcast series range, our bite-sized 20-minute episodes are perfect for advisers on the go, providing actionable ideas to support the work you do every day.

Here’s what made June a very varied month in the IFA Talk studio with lots of different topics covered – as well as a preview of what’s coming in July.

The Return of Onshore Bonds

June kicked off with a deep dive into the comeback of onshore bonds. Sue and Matt spoke with Mark Lambert, Head of Onshore Bond Distribution at HSBC Life, about insights from the new HSBC Life and Technical Connection report, The Three Is of Investable Capital 2025. Mark explained how changing CGT and dividend allowances are reviving adviser interest in onshore bonds and unpacked the report’s key findings for smarter client strategies. Listen here!

Getting Real About Retirement Income

With the FCA’s thematic review raising the stakes, retirement income planning is more complex than ever. Neil Cowell, UK Distribution Director at Brooks Macdonald, joined us to break down how advisers can build flexible, resilient plans. He shared tips for delivering better outcomes in both the pre- and post-retirement phases, making this a key episode for retirement-focused professionals. Check out the podcast!

The AI and Regulation Changing the Advice Game

David Scholes of FE Fundinfo then joined Sue and Jenny to talk about their latest Financial Adviser Survey. They explored how advisers are adapting to regulatory change, client demands, and new technologies, especially AI. David also discussed the advice industry’s response to the generational wealth transfer and how firms can future-proof their strategies. Plenty of good practical take-aways in this one! Catch up!

Futureproofing with liquid alternatives

In times of volatility, liquid alternatives can play a crucial role in multi-asset portfolios. Ryan Paterson, Portfolio Manager at Schroder Investment Solutions, joined Sue and Matt to share over 20 years of experience and practical portfolio construction ideas. This episode is full of real-world strategies for building client resilience in unpredictable markets. Dive in!

Wealth DFM Talk #1: Calm, Chaos or Crisis in Global Markets?

The new Wealth DFM Talk series started with a bang. Although aimed squarely at the needs of Wealth Managers and DFMs, there’s plenty of meaty content for advisers and their teams to find useful too. In this debut episode, hosts Sue and Matt tackled global markets in 2025 with Anthony Willis, Senior Economist at Columbia Threadneedle. From Trump’s tariff twists to fragile geopolitics, we looked at how macro trends are impacting portfolio construction and asset allocation decisions. Expect sharp analysis and key takeaways reflecting what’s currently happening in markets and the global economy. Stream here!

Mortgage & Property Investment Podcast Special: Brokers on the frontline

In a special episode, we examined the rising interest in commercial property by investors. Roz Cawood, Managing Director of Property Finance at Streambank, joined Matt and Jenny to unpack the current challenges facing brokers—especially around bridging finance—and how they can continue delivering for clients in a changing market. Explore the podcast here!

New Insurance & Protection Podcast Special: The future of wills

Earlier in the month, Sue and Meg explored the future of wills and estate planning with Nick Adams from Adeus Life. As the Law Commission last month published groundbreaking draft legislation to replace The Wills Act 1837, Nick discussed how digital innovation is transforming how wills are likely to be created and managed in future. The episode offered a look at risks, opportunities, and why advisers need to be up to speed on the detail of electronic wills. Catch the episode here!

GBI Podcast Special #5: Our ‘sister’ title, GBI Magazine’s June episode featured Jenny and Matt looking into the fundamentals of investing in small to mid-cap companies – a sector relatively unloved in recent years. Their guest, Unicorn Asset Management’s Fraser Mackersie, certainly puts forward a strong argument as to why this market segment offers such value right now. Tune in!

Coming Up on IFA Talk in July

July is shaping up to be another exciting month across all our IFA Talk channels. We’ll be joined by Mike Pritchard from L&G, who will share insights on how advisers can strengthen client conversations around insurance and protection. Also, Rowan Clayton, Chief Product Officer at Finova will take us through the latest technology trends in the mortgage market, including how brokers can adapt.

And there’s plenty more to come, so keep your ears open and your podcast apps ready.

Catch up on all of our podcast episodes, past and upcoming here, or wherever you get your podcasts.